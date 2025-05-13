NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A rideshare trip in South Florida turned dangerous when an Uber driver was captured on cellphone video pulling a gun on a local rapper and another passenger during a ride, leading the passengers to take legal action.

The scary encounter was caught on video during the overnight hours during a ride between Hollywood and North Miami and shared on social media Tuesday morning.

Cellphone video shows the driver repeatedly ordering the passengers to get out of the car, calling 911 and eventually pointing a gun at them.

“Get out of my vehicle now!” yelled the female Uber driver in the video.

“She got them crazy eyes,” a female passenger is heard saying in the video.

“You’re no longer in the ride. Get out,” yelled the driver in the video as she whipped out a gun and aimed at the passengers.

One of the passengers in the car was Miami rapper Krissy Celess, also known as Bomb Ass Krissy, who was recently named one of eight emerging Miami rappers.

Now, Celess plans to name Uber in a lawsuit.

“I would argue that the Uber driver was extremely aggressive, and the reaction of pulling a gun was extremely excessive,” said attorney Carlos Dominguez, who is representing both passengers. “You know emotions can sometimes spur out of control because of a simple disagreement, but those disagreements do not necessitate a firearm to be pointed at you.”

In a response to the video, Uber responded: “This is concerning, and we’re so sorry this happened.”

The company later released a statement to 7News: “This is extremely concerning. We removed the driver’s access to the app and are continuing to investigate.”

“Part of my job is to make sure this doesn’t happen again, and that’s why I decided to represent these two in this case, and hopefully we can seek some justice for them,” Dominguez said.

According to Uber guidelines, drivers are not allowed to carry a gun.

Hollywood Police are also investigating the incident.

