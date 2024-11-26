MIAMI (WSVN) - A global collaboration featuring more than 100 musicians, educators, and students from three continents has breathed new life into the classic Tears for Fears song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”

Miami-based nonprofit Young Musicians Unite partnered with the Playing for Change Foundation to release the track, which highlights the musical heritage of Ghana, Rwanda, Panama, Morocco, and the United States.

“It was a great journey and a great exercise in a global collaboration,” said International Video Coordinator Theo Braun.

The ambitious project began with a foundational track recorded in Miami. From there, it was shared with musicians worldwide, who added layers reflecting their distinct cultural styles.

“We recorded and filmed this in five different countries around the world, each piece recorded on its own, and then back here in Miami, we stitched it altogether into one cohesive recording,” said Young Musicians Unite Chief Operating Officer Zach Larmer.

Over 100 students, teachers, producers, and engineers; making the project possible.

“It takes a real love for music and a real love for making change in the world,” said Larmer. “It’s a chance to meet each other to play together and to produce something in harmony.”

The contributions were then compiled, edited, and mixed to create a seamless, unified sound.

The global project hopes to showcase the transformative power of music.

“It’s so interesting to meet so many different people and be able to not only to grow as an artist but to learn from them,” said Valentina Koehler, a singer.

Students work to bridge cultures with a message of positivity, unity and music education.

“Our goal for this video is to raise attention for global music education,” said Braun.

“This video features three main partners, including Playing for Change, which originated the song around the world concept that you have probably seen on YouTube and many other places. And the Playing for Change Foundation, which was started to fund music organizations like Young Music Unite and others all around the world, who deliever music education to underserved kids, who would not be able to afford it otherwise,” said Larmer.

Young Musicians Unite, which aims to provide music education to students regardless of socioeconomic background, led the effort alongside the Playing for Change Foundation to inspire other communities to embrace music as a tool for social change and empowerment.

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Young Musicians Unite is now streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. And you can see the music video on YouTube.

