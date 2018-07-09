You know the saying, art is in the eye of the beholder? Well, you’re gonna want to behold the art that Deco’s checking out, and if you want, you can buy a prime piece of primate art. Don’t know what primate art is? Check it out.

There’s Picasso, Van Gogh, Monet — and now Bubbles.

Yes, Michael Jackson’s chimp, Bubbles. They’re all artists, but let’s see Van Gogh hang by his tail.

Anyway, Bubbles’ art is now for sale at Frames USA & Art Gallery in Miami — along with other primate painters.

Adam Brand, Frames USA & Art Gallery: “Apes That Paint is an exhibit consisting of over 200 chimps and orangutans from two different sanctuaries in the State of Florida.”

The chimpanzee and orangutan artwork is done by rescued animals, including Bubbles and other high-profile primates.

Adam Brand: “Jacob and Jonah, they were two twin chimpanzees from Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Planet of the Apes.'”

All the money raised by the sale of the primate’s paintings goes to help the sanctuaries where these apes live.

Adam Brand: “Part of the creativity that a sanctuary does is painting. It’s something that keeps their minds at ease. They use it as therapy.”

Last year, the Apes That Paint exhibit raised more than $12,000. This year, they’re aiming for $20,000.

Adam Brand: “I think the orangutans like the brighter colors, and the chimp like the more subtle colors.”

The artwork goes from $200 to $2,000, and if you look closely, you may get something extra, too.

Adam Brand: “You will find some bite marks in some of the canvases there, maybe a piece of hair or two. Its a non-toxic paint, so a lot of times they are licking the paint just for fun.”

The art is abstract, and it’s got one heck of a story to go with it.

Adam Brand: “Imagine a 3-year-old, and you give a 3-year-old paint. What would a 3-year-old do? And that’s what you will see here.”

The Apes That Paint 2 exhibit and sale is this Thursday, July 12, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Apes That Paint 2: Art Exhibition

Frames USA & Art Gallery

6822 SW 40th St.

Miami, FL 33155

(305) 666-3355

https://apesthatpaint2.eventbrite.com

