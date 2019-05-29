Local designer to showcase fun and luxurious resort collection at Miami Fashion Week

It’s no secret we like fashion. For Chris, it’s more about the socks. For Shireen, it’s the shoes, the dresses and the bathing suits. She loves it all, which means fashion week in Miami is like Christmas, New Year’s and her birthday rolled into one.

The fashion world is descending on South Florida for Miami Fashion Week.

Rene Ruiz, designer: “Miami Fashion Week is the second-most important fashion week in North America after New York Fashion Week.

The week showcases a who’s who of style, including one star here promoting his own clothing line.

Rene Ruiz: “Antonio Banderas is the honorary president of Miami Fashion Week.”

Antonio Banderas, actor: “It’s celebrated in a city that actually has an incredible potential for fashion. I am a magnifying glass, if you will, for the things that we are doing here in Miami.”

Kicking off this year’s stylish showcase at Ice Palace Film Studios Thursday night is Miami’s Rene Ruiz.

Antonio Banderas: “He’s a great designer. He’s really a good designer. He makes us better than we are.”

Rene will be debuting his resort 2020 line.

The inspiration for the looks came from a classic ’80s movie.

Rene Ruiz: “The inspiration for my collection was the movie ‘Overboard’ with Goldie Hawn — 1987. It’s a little bit of 80s influence and a little bit of excess.”

The designer mixed a subdued color palette with metallics and plaids.

Rene Ruiz: “I wanted it to be fun, but I want it to be chic and elegant. I want it to have a Miami flair as well.”

From this one-shoulder white dress to a plaid jacket and fun, mint green skirt, the designs are fancy and functional.

Rene Ruiz: “How many people will be wearing a lamé bathing suit in the pool? But these pieces you can actually wear in the pool.”

According to Rene, his resort 2020 line is fun and luxurious.

Rene Ruiz: “It’s going to be a great collection. It’s going to showcase my designs that reflect the city that I live in: Miami.”

Miami Fashion Week runs through Sunday.

