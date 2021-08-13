Cooking food can do more than just feed someone. It can inspire somebody. Now, a new online show is letting some rising Black chefs share their recipes for success.

Chef Marcus Samuelsson: “For the last year, ‘Pepsi dig in’ has led a nationwide campaign to discover Black-owned restaurants. They are igniting our palates!”

You have to taste this. Don’t take our word for it.

“You Have to Taste This” is the new docu-series from local Chef Marcus Samuelsson and Pepsi.

Marcus Samuelsson: “I wanted to highlight African American chefs and the contributions, iconic restaurants, young and old and, really, what Black chefs contribute to American food, right? And that’s something that Pepsi shared in that vision.”

The series highlights iconic Black restaurants in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Miami’s Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen in Wynwood.

Marcus Samuelsson: “We wanted to show that a restaurant can be many different things. No matter where we come from, we want to honor our traditions. We want to celebrate them.”

“You Have to Taste This” is about the people behind the food and their recipes for success.

Marcus Samuelsson: “Everybody has dreams. We all want to be entrepreneurial, but we need to see each other’s stories and uplift each other’s stories and say, ‘If they did it, then I can do it, as well.'”

Of course, we had to ask Chef Marcus what gets his taste buds going.

Marcus Samuelsson: “I have a sweet tooth, so I eat dessert, sometimes too much. If I’m in Miami, I love eating Key lime pie, for example. I eat cookies. I’m bad, like, it’s bad.”

But what Chef Marcus is really craving is an audience for his series.

Marcus Samuelsson: “I’m super excited. I can’t wait to share these stories.”

“You Have to Taste This” starts steaming Aug. 18. You can watch it on Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s YouTube channel.

