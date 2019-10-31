Local breweries create special beer whose proceeds will go to the Bahamas

Forward, upward, onward together. That’s the motto of the Bahamas, and it’s now the inspiration for the name of a new beer. Local breweries teamed up to support the island nation’s hurricane relief efforts, and all you have to do to help is drink.

This one’s for you, Bahamas, and so is this one, and this one. Each sip of beer is with you guys in mind.

Rhett Dougherty, Veza Sur Brewing Company: “It was heartbreaking to see the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. We started collecting donations right away, but we knew there was something more we could do.”

That something more ended up being this — Onward Together Beer.

Eleven breweries — from Palm Beach County to the Keys — are taking part, including Wynwood Brewing and Veza Sur.

Rhett Dougherty: “One hundred percent of the proceeds are gonna go directly to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian.”

With Onward Together, you’re not only enjoying a beer, you’re helping our friends in the Caribbean.

Rhett Dougherty: “This whole cause just gives reason to order that second or third beer.”

Please drink responsibly.

Trace Barfield, customer: “The fact that all the proceeds are going to the Bahamas makes it better than free beer.”

Ines Bouchareb, customer: “It feels good to do a good deed, and have a good brew!”

To give the beer a distinct Caribbean taste, it was brewed with mango, sour orange, pineapple and coconut.

The overall process, of course, takes weeks.

The finished product should have you feeling like you’re lounging on the beach.

Bryan Stone, customer: “I like the elements of the Bahamas they included. It’s very refreshing.”

Victoria Vera, customer: “I really like it. It has a fruity and creamy taste to it because of the coconut. You can really appreciate those two elements.”

Each brewery only has so much of Onward Together on tap, so if you wanna chip in, the sooner the better.

Rhett Dougherty: “It’s only available for a limited time, so you gotta get out there and get it while you can.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Veza Sur Brewing Co.

55 NW 25th Street

Miami, FL 33127

786-362-6300

https://vezasur.com/

Wynwood Brewing Company

565 NW 24th St.

Miami, FL 33127

305-982-8732

wynwoodbrewing.com/

