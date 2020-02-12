Local boat shows, art showcases to draw Presidents Day weekend crowds

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is preparing to welcome hundreds of thousands of boat professionals and enthusiasts for the Miami International Boat Show and Miami Yacht Show, but Presidents Day weekend promises to offer something for everybody.

Flags flying and knots tied, Biscayne Bay filled with boats and yachts of all sizes, all for the world-renowned showcases. Crews are hard at work on Virginia Key and at One Herald Plaza preparing for the participants who are expected to sail in for the big shows.

“We are going to open up the greatest collection of boats and recreational products anywhere in the world,” said Larry Berryman, director of the Miami International Boat Show.

“This year, we have more new boats on site than we’ve ever had,” said Dean Fillichio with the Miami Yacht Show.

In an effort to alleviate traffic on the roads, the famed show is offering free water taxi rides.

Organizers said attendees at the Miami International Boat Show don’t have to be seasoned experts or pros.

“There’s tons of stuff to do. Tons of stuff to see. You can buy anything from boating accessories up to large yachts,” said Fillichio.

“Educational components. There’s new food and beverage components,” said Berryman. “Every year you come to the show, we enhance it just a little bit.”

Weekend crowds that don’t have their sea legs can head to Coconut Grove for its 57th Arts Festival.

This year, a member of Miami royalty, Emily Estefan, will be kicking things off. She will be taking center stage Friday night.

“There’s going to be a giant clam that descends, and then it’s going to open, and — I’m just kidding,” said Estefan.

The pre-festival concert, An Evening Under the Stars, is the first in the Grove’s long-standing art tradition.

“I’m super thrilled and honored,” said Estefan. “Hopefully there will be more and more music incorporated into the festival, but it’s arts, and it encompasses everything, so it’s going to be beautiful.”

The performer said audiences can expect a real show.

“We’re playing some music that has never been played before,” said Estefan. “It’s not even released, which I keep it to one show a year here, so we go all out, pull the tricks out of our sleeves.”

From art and music, to boats and yachts, South Florida will offer a fun-filled weekend no matter what.

