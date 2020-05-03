Local artist pays tribute to JMH staff with mural sponsored by former NFL player

MIAMI (WSVN) - A local artist has created a heartfelt tribute in honor of healthcare workers at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Claudia La Bianca is using her talents to create a 100-foot mural at the hospital.

7News cameras captured the artist hard at work on her creation, Saturday.

“I felt I needed to take it to the next level, and since I do murals, I said, ‘Why not dedicate a mural to all of the doctors and nurses?'” said La Bianca.

Former NFL player Luke Petitgout is sponsoring the project.

“We all have to be together as one and appreciate just how much work it takes and what goes on, on a daily basis, 24/7, to fight [COVID-19],” said Petitgout.

La Bianca started the mural on Friday and expects to finish the project by May 12.

