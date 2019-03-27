Lobster with Green Curry/ Jaya, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - How does a spicy fish dish packed with plenty of veggies sound for dinner? That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Vijay Veena

The Restaurant: Jaya, Miami Beach

The Dish: Rock Lobster with Green Curry

Ingredients:

1 bunch cilantro

1 bunch spinach

5 bell peppers (3 green, other colors)

4 jalapeno peppers

1 piece galangal (ginger root variety)

10 cloves garlic

2 stalks lemongrass

1 eggplant (cut into bite-size pieces)

2-4 fingerling potatoes (cut into bite-size pieces)

Sliced bamboo shoots

1 ea. lobster tail (can substitute for other protein or leave out for vegetarian/vegan dish)

3 tbsp. canola oil

2 cans coconut milk

1 tbsp. palm sugar

Pinch of salt

1 cup jasmine rice

Method of Preparation:

Blend together cilantro, green bell peppers, spinach, galangal, garlic, jalapeno, oil and lemongrass into a fine paste.

Heat pan with canola oil, add green paste and cook until mixture turns into a green color. Add coconut milk and cook well. Stir in palm sugar and adjust seasoning with salt.

Cook lobster tail (or other protein) separately and keep aside.

Once curry is cooked, add lobster, remaining chopped bell peppers, eggplants, potatoes, bamboo shoots and basil, and continue cooking until vegetables are soft.

To Plate:

Ladle curry into bowl and serve with jasmine rice.

Serves: 1-2

Serving Suggestion:

Stag’s Leap, Chardonnay 2017 Napa Valley

Jaya at The Setai

2001 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

855-923-7899

www.thesetaihotel.com/culinary-experiences.php

