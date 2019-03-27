Lobster with Green Curry/ Jaya, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - How does a spicy fish dish packed with plenty of veggies sound for dinner? That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Vijay Veena
The Restaurant: Jaya, Miami Beach
The Dish: Rock Lobster with Green Curry
Ingredients:
1 bunch cilantro
1 bunch spinach
5 bell peppers (3 green, other colors)
4 jalapeno peppers
1 piece galangal (ginger root variety)
10 cloves garlic
2 stalks lemongrass
1 eggplant (cut into bite-size pieces)
2-4 fingerling potatoes (cut into bite-size pieces)
Sliced bamboo shoots
1 ea. lobster tail (can substitute for other protein or leave out for vegetarian/vegan dish)
3 tbsp. canola oil
2 cans coconut milk
1 tbsp. palm sugar
Pinch of salt
1 cup jasmine rice
Method of Preparation:
- Blend together cilantro, green bell peppers, spinach, galangal, garlic, jalapeno, oil and lemongrass into a fine paste.
- Heat pan with canola oil, add green paste and cook until mixture turns into a green color. Add coconut milk and cook well. Stir in palm sugar and adjust seasoning with salt.
- Cook lobster tail (or other protein) separately and keep aside.
- Once curry is cooked, add lobster, remaining chopped bell peppers, eggplants, potatoes, bamboo shoots and basil, and continue cooking until vegetables are soft.
To Plate:
- Ladle curry into bowl and serve with jasmine rice.
Serves: 1-2
Serving Suggestion:
- Stag’s Leap, Chardonnay 2017 Napa Valley
Jaya at The Setai
2001 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
855-923-7899
www.thesetaihotel.com/culinary-experiences.php
