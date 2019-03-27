Lobster with Green Curry/ Jaya, Miami Beach

|

(WSVN) - How does a spicy fish dish packed with plenty of veggies sound for dinner? That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Vijay Veena
The Restaurant: Jaya, Miami Beach
The Dish: Rock Lobster with Green Curry

Ingredients:

1 bunch cilantro
1 bunch spinach
5 bell peppers (3 green, other colors)
4 jalapeno peppers
1 piece galangal (ginger root variety)
10 cloves garlic
2 stalks lemongrass
1 eggplant (cut into bite-size pieces)
2-4 fingerling potatoes (cut into bite-size pieces)
Sliced bamboo shoots
1 ea. lobster tail (can substitute for other protein or leave out for vegetarian/vegan dish)

3 tbsp. canola oil
2 cans coconut milk
1 tbsp. palm sugar
Pinch of salt

1 cup jasmine rice

Method of Preparation:

  • Blend together cilantro, green bell peppers, spinach, galangal, garlic, jalapeno, oil and lemongrass into a fine paste.
  • Heat pan with canola oil, add green paste and cook until mixture turns into a green color. Add coconut milk and cook well. Stir in palm sugar and adjust seasoning with salt.
  • Cook lobster tail (or other protein) separately and keep aside.
  • Once curry is cooked, add lobster, remaining chopped bell peppers, eggplants, potatoes, bamboo shoots and basil, and continue cooking until vegetables are soft.

To Plate:

  • Ladle curry into bowl and serve with jasmine rice.

Serves: 1-2

Serving Suggestion:

  • Stag’s Leap, Chardonnay 2017 Napa Valley

Jaya at The Setai
2001 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
855-923-7899
www.thesetaihotel.com/culinary-experiences.php

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending