Lo Mein/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Looking for something different for dinner? How about a main course meal with a far east twist? That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Lo Mein

Ingredients:

8 oz. lo mein noodles (or linguine)
1 Tbs. olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups mushrooms, sliced (gourmet blend)
1 red bell pepper, julienned
1 carrot, julienned
1/2 cup snow peas
3 cups baby spinach

Sauce

4 Tbs. soy sauce
2 Tsp. sugar
1 Tsp. sesame oil
1 Tsp. ground ginger
1 Tsp. sriracha sauce
2 Tbs. fish sauce

Method of Preparation:

  • Whisk together soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, ginger, and Sriracha sauce. Set aside.
  • Prepare noodles according to package directions.
  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic, mushrooms, bell pepper and carrots. Sauté until tender. Add snow peas and spinach. Sauté until spinach begins to wilt.
  • Stir in noodles and add soy sauce mixture, toss to combine.

To Plate:

  • Serve and enjoy!

Serves: 4

