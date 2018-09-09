Lo Mein/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Looking for something different for dinner? How about a main course meal with a far east twist? That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Lo Mein
Ingredients:
8 oz. lo mein noodles (or linguine)
1 Tbs. olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups mushrooms, sliced (gourmet blend)
1 red bell pepper, julienned
1 carrot, julienned
1/2 cup snow peas
3 cups baby spinach
Sauce
4 Tbs. soy sauce
2 Tsp. sugar
1 Tsp. sesame oil
1 Tsp. ground ginger
1 Tsp. sriracha sauce
2 Tbs. fish sauce
Method of Preparation:
- Whisk together soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, ginger, and Sriracha sauce. Set aside.
- Prepare noodles according to package directions.
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic, mushrooms, bell pepper and carrots. Sauté until tender. Add snow peas and spinach. Sauté until spinach begins to wilt.
- Stir in noodles and add soy sauce mixture, toss to combine.
To Plate:
- Serve and enjoy!
Serves: 4
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.