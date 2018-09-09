Lo Mein/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Looking for something different for dinner? How about a main course meal with a far east twist? That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Lo Mein

Ingredients:

8 oz. lo mein noodles (or linguine)

1 Tbs. olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups mushrooms, sliced (gourmet blend)

1 red bell pepper, julienned

1 carrot, julienned

1/2 cup snow peas

3 cups baby spinach

Sauce

4 Tbs. soy sauce

2 Tsp. sugar

1 Tsp. sesame oil

1 Tsp. ground ginger

1 Tsp. sriracha sauce

2 Tbs. fish sauce

Method of Preparation:

Whisk together soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, ginger, and Sriracha sauce. Set aside.

Prepare noodles according to package directions.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic, mushrooms, bell pepper and carrots. Sauté until tender. Add snow peas and spinach. Sauté until spinach begins to wilt.

Stir in noodles and add soy sauce mixture, toss to combine.

To Plate:

Serve and enjoy!

Serves: 4

