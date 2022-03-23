The way to my heart is good music. Maybe that’s how iHeartRadio got it’s name.

Tonight is the platform’s night to shine. They’ll be handing out music awards. The show’s host is one of the coolest guys out there, LL Cool J. Deco got the scoop on the IHeartRadio show before the curtain goes up.

The stage is set. Your favorite musicians are hitting up the Shrine Auditorium in L.A. for the 9th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards.

LL Cool J is hosting and says he can’t wait for showtime.

LL Cool J: “The look on people’s faces when they win, seeing people backstage as they scurry around, getting ready for it, and then it’s just the energy of the audience, because they’re here to have a good time. They’re here to have fun.”

Unlike it’s cousin, the Grammys, which have been around for decades, the iHeartRadio Music Awards is a baby, and that’s its appeal.

LL Cool J: “Well, I think, you know, it has a lot to do with just, I think, it’s a newer, newer awards show, relatively speaking. I think that it really speaks to– it’s cross-generational.

Last year, Usher had folks on their feet. This year, expect that and more.

LL Cool J: “The vibe is right. It’s just about the people, just about the fans.”

One of the biggest awards of the night is going to LL’s “All I Have” co-star J-Lo.

LL Cool J: “I love it, I love it. I think Jennifer absolutely deserves it. She’s one of the great artists.”

So who else will be there? Charlie Puth, Avril Lavigne, Silk Sonic. Think of it as a concert with an awards show on the side. Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, and John Legend, plus one star who’s X-citing.

Tom Poleman: “Lil Nas X has been kind of low profile all year long, so this will be one of the first times that he’s back on the scene. Olivia Rodrigo, one of the biggest artists that emerged on the scene.”

John Sykes: “Just about every artist that you heard on the radio, saw on television last year, had a hit song will be in this room for the iHeartRadio Music Awards.”

Don’t change the channel after Deco, iHeartRadio Music Awards are next on Channel 7.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.