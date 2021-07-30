What could be better than a soothing spa treatment? How about a spa treatment, plus Cuban pastries … and cafecito? Deco’s Alex Miranda, who never turns down an opportunity to drink coffee, has the story.
¿Qué bola? Now, does anybody else drink an entire colada by themselves? I know you’re supposed to share it, but…
Anyway, one spa in Hialeah is celebrating its Cuban roots in the most delicious and playful way possible.
Like a little Cuban comfort?
Kirenia McClain, LK Aesthetics Center: “You come in, we have our cafecito, we have our croquetitas.”
With your posh pampering? LK Aesthetics center in Hialeah is putting a Cuban twist on your spa experience.
Kirenia McClain: “Our vibe is like a Cuba nostalgia theme.”
Even the menu has a Cuban flair.
Kirenia McClain: “Our Brazilian wax is not just called Brazilian. It’s called Quítamelo Todo.”
That means “take it all off” — something I’m not interested in doing today.
Alex Miranda: “All right, Legna, what do I need?”
Legna, LK Aesthetics Center: “Alex, I know what you need. I am so sorry to tell you, but you need your nose and your ears. I got you.”
Legna (carrying coffee cup and pastries): “Alex, how about this?”
Alex Miranda: “Ah! OK, quítamelos todos!“
It’s the anticipation for me.
Alex Miranda: “Dale! Ahh!”
Oh, I need a second. OK, on to a relaxing, pain-free facial. I’m trying the Piel de Rosas.
Kirenia McClain: “You’ll feel refreshed, and it also helps with inflammation and swelling.”
It comes with this ice globe massage, which feels like ice cubes running over your face.
Kirenia McClain: “But you’re not getting wet.”
Alex Miranda: “I especially love when they’re on the forehead and on the nose.”
Two hours of this and…
Legna: “Alex?”
Alex Miranda [wakes up]: “Huh?”
After I came to, it was a mango and coconut tea for the ion foot detox.
Alex: “Nestled here inside of this beautiful little tropical egg chair.”
Kirenia McClain: “Depending on the color of your water is what’s detoxifying in your system.”
Like, if it turns brown, that means I drink too much.
Treatments start at $120, and everyone is treated like family.
Kirenia McClain: “Our culture, our Hispanic background — my mother, my cousin by my side, that is a dream for me that came true.”
FOR MORE INFO:
LK Aesthetics Center
2300 W 84th St.
Hialeah, FL 33016
786-303-8833
lkaestheticscenter.com
