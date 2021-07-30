What could be better than a soothing spa treatment? How about a spa treatment, plus Cuban pastries … and cafecito? Deco’s Alex Miranda, who never turns down an opportunity to drink coffee, has the story.

¿Qué bola? Now, does anybody else drink an entire colada by themselves? I know you’re supposed to share it, but…

Anyway, one spa in Hialeah is celebrating its Cuban roots in the most delicious and playful way possible.

Like a little Cuban comfort?

Kirenia McClain, LK Aesthetics Center: “You come in, we have our cafecito, we have our croquetitas.”

With your posh pampering? LK Aesthetics center in Hialeah is putting a Cuban twist on your spa experience.

Kirenia McClain: “Our vibe is like a Cuba nostalgia theme.”

Even the menu has a Cuban flair.

Kirenia McClain: “Our Brazilian wax is not just called Brazilian. It’s called Quítamelo Todo.”

That means “take it all off” — something I’m not interested in doing today.

Alex Miranda: “All right, Legna, what do I need?”

Legna, LK Aesthetics Center: “Alex, I know what you need. I am so sorry to tell you, but you need your nose and your ears. I got you.”

Legna (carrying coffee cup and pastries): “Alex, how about this?”

Alex Miranda: “Ah! OK, quítamelos todos!

It’s the anticipation for me.

Alex Miranda: “Dale! Ahh!”

Oh, I need a second. OK, on to a relaxing, pain-free facial. I’m trying the Piel de Rosas.

Kirenia McClain: “You’ll feel refreshed, and it also helps with inflammation and swelling.”

It comes with this ice globe massage, which feels like ice cubes running over your face.

Kirenia McClain: “But you’re not getting wet.”

Alex Miranda: “I especially love when they’re on the forehead and on the nose.”

Two hours of this and…

Legna: “Alex?”

Alex Miranda [wakes up]: “Huh?”

After I came to, it was a mango and coconut tea for the ion foot detox.

Alex: “Nestled here inside of this beautiful little tropical egg chair.”

Kirenia McClain: “Depending on the color of your water is what’s detoxifying in your system.”

Like, if it turns brown, that means I drink too much.

Treatments start at $120, and everyone is treated like family.

Kirenia McClain: “Our culture, our Hispanic background — my mother, my cousin by my side, that is a dream for me that came true.”

FOR MORE INFO:
LK Aesthetics Center
2300 W 84th St.
Hialeah, FL 33016
786-303-8833
lkaestheticscenter.com

