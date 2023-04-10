(CNN) — Lizzo has officially joined the “Star Wars” galaxy far, far away.

The “About Damn Time” singer surprised fans when she appeared in the latest episode of “The Mandalorian” as a noblewoman who becomes fast friends with young Grogu (Baby Yoda to the uninitiated).

She cameoed alongside Jack Black, who played her daffy husband. Lizzo floated onscreen as Duchess of the Outer Rim planet Plazir-15, and, from what viewers saw, she spends her time sipping on “secretions” and playing interstellar bocce with her court. Black as Captain Bombardier was by her side through it all, a former Imperial officer who fell for the Duchess when he was sent to Plazir for “rehabilitation.” (He swore in the episode he has no Imperial leanings.)

When Mando, fellow Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze and, of course, Grogu enter her “domed paradise,” the Duchess and the baby quickly become close companions. The diminutive green creature even uses the Force to help the Duchess outscore her opponents in a lawn game that involved tossing balled-up, centipede-like creatures through a series of hoops.

Later in the episode, Doc Brown himself appears — Christopher Lloyd of “Back to the Future” played the planet’s security head Commissioner Helgait, who oversees the reprogrammed battle droids that citizens of Plazir task with carrying shopping bags or valeting ships.

Later, it’s revealed that Helgait, a Separatist loyal to the Sith Count Dooku, purposely messed with some of the droids so they’d malfunction. Lizzo’s Duchess gravely exiles him on their planet’s moon — and then lovingly knights Grogu for being his sweet self.

Lizzo is an avowed fan of Grogu — in 2021, she painted herself green and donned a beige robe and pointy ears to portray the young Force-sensitive alien for Halloween.

Sharing images of herself traipsing around Hollywood in costume, Lizzo facetiously wrote on Instagram: “A representative from Grogu’s publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night: ‘Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. In fact, these events never happened *jedi hand wave*'”

The Emmy and Grammy winner celebrated her appearance on “The Mandalorian” with a selfie, flanked by countless Grogu stuffed animals and figurines: “I’m in Star Wars YALL!”

