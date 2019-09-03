Lizzo hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Truth Hurts’

(CNN) — Sometimes the truth doesn’t hurt and actually feels pretty good.

Lizzo’s single “Truth Hurts” has garnered the musician her first-ever number one spot on Billboard magazine’s Hot 100 record chart.

The industry publication reports that the song rose from third place last week, thanks in part to Lizzo’s performance at MTV’s Video Music Awards on August 26.

This is just the latest example of Lizzo’s rapidly rising star power. The singer, songwriter and rapper recently showed footage of none other than music legend Beyoncé getting down at one of her concerts.

Billboard also reported that Taylor Swift’s new album “Lover” earned the her the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The album includes the LGBTQ-themed song “You Need to Calm Down,” which also made waves at the VMAs.

