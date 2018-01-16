If you’re an award-winning actress, or perhaps a member of the royal family, you can afford to live the “suite” life. Deco’s checking out a penthouse pad that’ll have you feeling like you’re on top of the world.

When it comes to sky high ocean views, the Acqualina Resort in Sunny Isles is taking it to the top.

Mariano Sopena-Irala, Acqualina Resort & Spa: “Welcome to Acqualina’s penthouse.”

The penthouse suite promises the ultimate in luxury.

Mariano Sopena-Irala: “As soon as anybody walks into this penthouse, the first thing they see is the ocean views, which are magnificent. The penthouse has a total of 7,725 square feet. There’s an option of five bedrooms.”

It’s the kind of place you’ll never want to leave — and you don’t have to.

No need to visit the pool downstairs. This palace in the sky comes with its own saltwater pool — and a guest house.

Mariano Sopena-Irala: “One of our five optional bedrooms is the cabana guest house, which is connected to the penthouse only through the swimming pool area, so if you wanted to find yourself in that private space, this would be your own suite within the penthouse.”

The huge living area is the perfect spot to kick back with friends.

And when you’re ready to retire for the night, the master suite awaits.

Mariano Sopena-Irala: “The master suite is decorated in pastels and whites. It has a beautiful custom-made rug. You find yourself in an extremely beautiful suite. The master suite features a pop-up TV right in the middle of the room.”

The giant walk-in closet can store your entire wardrobe, and then some.

And if you don’t feel like going out for dinner, dinner can come to you.

Mariano Sopena-Irala: “And, of course, if the guests wish, they can choose from our in-room dining provided by Il Mulino from New York, or any of our other restaurants. Also, they have the option of bringing a private chef into the suite.”

Of course, staying in a hotel room this big, someone could get lost. But no worries — a full-time butler is here to help.

Mariano Sopena-Irala: “My main duty is to ensure that everything works seamlessly and smoothly for the guests. I also take care of any dining reservations. I’m proud to say that I’m pretty good at getting reservations at places that tend to be sold out.”

Living the “suite” life isn’t cheap. Nightly rates for Acqualina’s palatial penthouse start at $20,000 a night.

FOR MORE INFO:

Acqualina Resort & Spa

17875 Collins Ave.

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

(305) 918-8000

https://www.acqualinaresort.com/overview/press-room/acqualina-resort-spa-unveils-new-penthouse/

