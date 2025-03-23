It’s a full-circle moment for the Jonas Brothers, one that will take them back to South Florida.

The popular trio are hitting the road for “JONAS20: Living the Dream,” celebrating two decades of music and memories.

The tour is scheduled to make a stop at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Friday, Oct. 24.

Each night, fans will experience a career-spanning journey, with sets from Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, DNCE and, of course, the Jonas Brothers headlining.

Tickets go on sale Friday, but fans can get early access through the artist presale starting Thursday.

