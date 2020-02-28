Livin’ on an Heir: Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi jam at Abbey Road

(CNN) — The Duke of Sussex’s complicated extraction from the British royal family has been no Bed of Roses so far, but the artist formerly known as Prince did get to enjoy a perk on Friday — dropping in on a studio session with legendary soft rocker Jon Bon Jovi in London.

The unlikely pair rocked out while Bon Jovi recorded a new version of his song “Unbroken” for this year’s Invictus Games, the sporting competition for injured military personnel that Harry created in 2014.

Battling rainy weather in the UK’s capital — which made surfaces Slippery When Wet — the prince met with Bon Jovi outside the famous Abbey Road Studios, chatting casually with the mop-topped singer.

The two were then ushered into the control room overlooking Studio 2, where the Beatles recorded during the 1960s, and shared a quick duet in front of the studio’s microphones.

“It’s gonna be really easy, just pretend you’re singing in your bedroom,” the New Jersey rocker told his counterpart. “Just shout it out,” he added — an approach Bon Jovi never shied away from during his band’s 80s heyday.

Harry shared a tease of the encounter on his Instagram page.

“We’ve just been gargling next door so we’re ready to go,” he joked to media afterward.

Never one to Runaway from a photo opportunity, the pair then engaged in one of London’s ultimate tourist activities by posing on the road crossing made famous by the Beatles, on the cover of their “Abbey Road” album.

Harry also spoke with members of the Invictus Choir, which has been working with Bon Jovi as he re-worked “Unbroken.” Originally released last year, the pro-veteran anthem now features backing vocals from members of the choir.

The stop is part of Harry’s final round of engagements before he and his wife, Meghan, step back from royal duties, splitting their time between the UK and Canada.

Rather than holding on to what they’ve got, the couple decided earlier this year to say “It’s My Life” to the rest of the royals — scaling back their duties and agreeing to a transition period that starts on March 31.

“He’s a wonderful young man,” the singer told the BBC after the visit, adding that Harry is a “Bon Jovi fan” — but the rocker declined to comment on his decision to step back from the family.

Bon Jovi is set to release a new album in May, and will tour the United States with Bryan Adams during the summer.

