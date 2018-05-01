Livenation offers $20 tickets for several concerts in South Florida

(WSVN) - As summer approaches, several concerts are expected to make their way to South Florida, including headliners like Kendrick Lamar and Lauryn Hill. And you may be able to snag $20 tickets for many shows.

According to Livenation’s website, the discounted tickets are a part of their National Concert Week. Several concerts across the nation, including South Florida, have a limited amount of $20 tickets.

Some of the shows included in the deal are:

Lynyrd Skynyrd

The Championship Tour, featuring Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Shania Twain

Luke Bryan

Weezer/Pixies

For a complete list of concerts in your area, click here.

