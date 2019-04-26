Live Nation offering $20 tickets to thousands of concerts for limited time

(WSVN) - Live Nation is bringing back its National Concert Week promotion.

The entertainment company will be selling $20 “all-in” concert tickets from May 1-7.

SAVE THE DATE: #NationalConcertWeek is BACK from May 1-May 7th! To celebrate, @livenation is offering $20 all-in tickets to thousands of concerts from MAY 1 – MAY 7! Get more info here: https://t.co/Vw6KHHSdgf pic.twitter.com/QFAJSfxHBa — Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 24, 2019

Backstreet Boys, Flo Rida, Nas, Wiz Khalifa, Florida Georgia Line and Jennifer Lopez are among the dozens of artists included in the promotion.

Customers are urged to download the Live Nation app to get the best chance at scoring tickets first.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.