Live-action ‘Little Mermaid’ movie hits theaters with star cast

“The Little Mermaid” is swimming into theaters — and this time, you can forget about the singing fish and crabs. But what this movie lacks in Disney magic, it makes up for with exciting South Florida talent.

The story of “The Little Mermaid” is hitting the big screen

Lexy Kolker (as Lily): “Don’t be silly, Grandmother. Everyone knows there is no such thing as mermaids.”

But this live-action version isn’t what you are used to.

Loreto Peralta: “It’s a really amazing story. Not the Disney version. It’s more the original story, like the Hans Christian Andersen.”

In this retelling of the tale, Loreto Peralta is Elle, a young girl whose life changes when she meets a mermaid.

Loreto Peralta: “She is a happy character. She is smiling, and I adore her because she loved to look on the positive side of things.”

Armando Gutierrez is Dr. Locke, an evil circus leader.

Armando Gutierrez: “Picture 1930s Mississippi circus, where you have this dark wizard who has made this mermaid just part of his circus act.”

Armando not only played the villain in the flick; he was a producer, too. And get this — he’s got South Florida roots.

Armando Gutierrez: “I went to La Salle High School and St. Patrick’s School on Miami Beach, a small Catholic school. And go ‘Canes, I did undergrad at Miami. I am happy to have this community supporting the movie.”

There are no singing sea creatures in this “Little Mermaid,” but you will see some Hollywood heavyweights.

Loreto Peralta: “There is an amazing cast. There is William Mosely, people know him from ‘Narnia,’ there’s Poppy Drayton, and I had the opportunity to be in a project as Shirley MacLaine.”

Talk about a Hollywood legend.

Armando Gutierrez: “She raised the stakes for every other actor. That’s the critical point to take out of it.”

The live action “Little Mermaid” is the real deal — and it’s in theaters now.

Armando Gutierrez: “If you want a beautiful, family-friendly movie that takes you on a journey where you can find the true Little Mermaid, you will enjoy this movie.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.