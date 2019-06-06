Litter and Liquor: 1 Hotel South Beach hosts Cocktail Clean-up Crawl

There’s no shortage of places to get a drink on South Beach. Now, there’s a way to enjoy happy hour and do something good for the environment. Cocktail connoisseur Chris Van Vliet has the story.

South Beach is a beautiful destination for locals and tourists alike, but sometimes the city needs a little help. We checked out an event where you pick up litter — and get a little liquor.

The 1 Hotel South Beach is a great place to get a room and a drink. Now, happy hour is getting a little happier for the environment.

Julia Cavalieri, 1 Hotel South Beach: “This Saturday, it’s World Oceans Day, so we’re partnering up here at the 1 Hotel South Beach with Plastic Free M.B., which is a citywide initiative with Miami Beach and Debris Free Oceans.”

The Cocktail Clean-up Crawl combines a good cause with a good, stiff drink. Participants clean the streets and stop for drinks at Drift Bar, the Broken Shaker and the Generator Hotel.

Julia Cavalieri: “We’re gonna be making our way down the street, down Collins Ave., to pick up plastic and litter and really just kind of engage with our community.”

After grabbing a trash bag and gloves, it’s time to grab some garbage.

And if you need some encouragement, there’s an ice-cold drink waiting for you at Drift Bar.

Enjoy the Save Our Seas cocktail and keep the mug.

Julia Cavalieri: “So everyone who participates in the Cocktail Clean-up Crawl, in addition to the cocktails at all three locations, you’re gonna get a reusable stainless-steel mug, just something to encourage the refill culture along the way, so you’ll be using that cup at each location.”

For these fine citizens, getting a little trashy is a very good thing.

Customer 1: “As a Miami Beach resident, every time go to beach try to do my part. Having the bars and the stops to cool you down is the best, and the cocktails are delicious.”

Customer 2: “It’s an awesome excuse to do something that we should be doing every day. This really gives us a moment, because it is World Oceans Day, to stop and do something good for our community.”

The World Oceans Day Cocktail Clean-up Crawl is scheduled for Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20, and all proceeds go to Debris Free Oceans and Plastic Free Miami Beach.

FOR MORE INFO:

Cocktail Clean-up Crawl

1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-604-1000

Tickets

