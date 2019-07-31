Linguine Vongole/ Bice Cucina, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - A classic Italian dish that takes minutes to make, but your friends will think you spent hours in the kitchen. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Mimmi D’Amore

The Restaurant: Bice Cucina, Miami Beach

The Dish: Linguine Vongole

Ingredients:

8 oz. linguine de cecco

15-16 little neck clams

1 oz. garlic cloves

3 oz. white wine

2 oz. olive oil

Crushed red pepper (to taste)

1 oz. chopped parsley

Salt

Method of Preparation:

To cook linguine, follow directions on package.

Warm olive oil in saucepan, and add garlic and parsley sprig. When garlic begins to brown, add clams and cover pan to allow them to open. When the clams start to open, take out the garlic and parsley sprig, remove pan from heat and add white wine. Return pan to heat, and cover until clams are fully open.

When clams are open, take them out and set them aside. Add the cooked pasta (with a little of the pasta water) to the pan. Stir in crushed red pepper, chopped parsley, salt and a drizzle of olive oil, and stir.

To Plate:

Serve linguine on plate, and pour remaining sauce in pan over pasta. Place clams around pasta, and garnish with olive oil and sprig of parsley.

Bice Cucina (inside Cardozo South Beach Hotel)

1300 Ocean Dr.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-628-2644

https://www.bicecucinamiami.com/

