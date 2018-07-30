Lindsay Lohan lands MTV reality show

(CNN) — Lindsay Lohan is returning to television.

MTV announced on Monday that it has a new reality show in the works with Lohan.

The docuseries will follow the former child star as she opens “Lohan Beach House” in Mykonos, Greece.

“Lohan’s team must prove their expertise, ambition and charm while helping bring Lohan’s vision to life,” according to a press release from the network. “The stakes are high as the team establishes new friendships and alliances while striving to rise above the temptations the Mykonos nightlife scene has to offer.”

(It sounds similar Bravo’s hit series, “Vanderpump Rules.”)

Lohan will executive produce the show in partnership with MTV and Bunim/Murray Productions.

Lohan was also the focus of an eight-part docuseries on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network in 2014, which chronicled her efforts to maintain sobriety after a 90-day stint in rehab.

“Lohan Beach House” will premiere in 2019.

