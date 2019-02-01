What’s for dinner? What are you in the mood for? Not sure? Well, now you don’t have to choose. Lincoln Eatery on Miami Beach has lots of tasty places to choose from under one roof. Need a drink with your meal? They’ve got that too and if you’ve got a sweet tooth, no worries.

Right now there are 13 fast, casual, artisan restaurants at Lincoln Eatery but eventually 16 will round out the bunch at the SoBe food hall. The Tavern serves as the Eatery’s spot for imbibing. Offering wine, beer and handcrafted cocktails it’s a great place to just grab a drink and a snack before or after a day of shopping or a night on the town.

Here’s just a sampling of what we tried:

Cake Thai Kitchen

Crafted Burger

Marble & Rye

ChillN

XO Expresso Bar

There’s indoor and outdoor seating so stop by and try everything. Why not? It’s all under one roof.

Lincoln Eatery

723 Lincoln Lane

www.thelincolneatery.com

