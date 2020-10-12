Lincoln Eatery offers lunch deal to South Beach locals at modest price

Grabbing a bite to eat on South Beach usually costs a pretty penny, but us locals know where to go without breaking the bank.

Now, one South Beach spot is offering a deal for lunch that’ll have you thankful you’re in the know.

Lincoln Eatery on South Beach wants you to be part of their lunch-bunch.

Alan Roth, Lincoln Eatery: “Our focus is to have an eclectic mix of food, really focused to the local community.”

The food hall has launched a mid-day meal deal called Lunch Like a Local.

Alan Roth: “The idea behind Lunch Like a Local is to have the local community come in and feel like it’s affordable, and every day they could come here and have something different.”

Pick one of over a half dozen spots inside the eatery, and for $15 or less, you can get a main dish, a side and a drink.

Barclay Gang: “The Lincoln Eatery has all these different and delicious vendors and you can pick whatever you want.”

From Southern food to sushi, salads to ceviche, they’ve got it all.

Alan Roth: “Compared to any other restaurant on South Beach, it really is a great deal.”

Grab a sandwich, fries and a soda from MED, or go for C Food Shack’s chicken, fries and their famous pineapple-ade.

Laron Culmer: “It’s an attention-grabber and something to bring some attraction to the eatery for sure.

And these aren’t skimpy portions. You’re getting a lot of bang for your buck!

Alan Roth: “Tyo Sushi does a really awesome job. You get two rolls and a drink for under $15. There’s not many sushi restaurants in Miami you can get that deal.”

Roger Epres: “It’s affordable, good for business and good for a local.”

The program runs every day of the week from 11 a.m. To 4 p.m., so even if you oversleep, you can still grab lunch.

Elli Scarborough: “Not only is it super delicious and affordable, it’s walking distance to the beach, and you could probably run into people you know here.”

Barclay Gang: “I don’t know anything that is as delicious as this and as inexpensive.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Lincoln Eatery

C Food Shack

Cilantro 27 Ceviche Bar

Cubanito

Fresh Garden Bowls

Le Petit Bistrot

MED by Marble & Rye

The Market Milkshake Bar

Necessary Purveyor

Smoke’d

Tyo Sushi

XO Espresso Bar

