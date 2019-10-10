Lincoln Eatery gets into Halloween spirit by hosting pumpkin carving class

It’s October, which means it’s pumpkin season, and we found an unexpected spot that’s helping you up your pumpkin-carving game. Deco’s pumpkin spice latte, in human form. Alex Miranda is joining us live with more.

Oooh, I love those! With extra whipped cream. And you know what else is extra? All the pumpkin carving at the Lincoln Eatery!

But this isn’t your average, everyday, basic slicing and dicing. This Halloween, we’re learning how to shave a pumpkin, too — and it’s a scary good time for the whole family.

Get pump’d up! South Beach’s Lincoln Eatery food hall is getting into the Halloween spirit with a new kind of pumpkin carving class.

Roger Repres, Pumpkin Carving Workshop: “It’s gonna be different than the normal, traditional pumpkin carving. We’re using some different tools, also, so I can show them how to use the different kind of tools, not like the traditional tools that they use for pumpkin carving.”

So, yeah, these are not your typical jack-o’-lanterns — like that Kit Kat pumpkin.

Your teacher for Sunday’s 3D carving class happens to be the chef at Lincoln Eatery’s TYO Sushi. He carved an awesome display he carved for Deco when we visited him last time. A man of many talents.

Roger Repres: “It’s easy! You just need to know how to do it.”

Maybe easier said than done, but that’s why Roger will be there to help guide you. And he’s got faith in you.

Roger Repres: “Yeah! Everybody can do it! They need to have motivation to do like, ‘Wow, I can do it!’

And with that, you start carving your pumpkin.

Hey, these are looking really good — except a vomiting pumpkin over here isn’t feeling great. It’s OK, we’ll get that cleaned up.

Kara Boehly, student: “It was amazing. I have no creativity at all, and look at my masterpiece! It’s amazing! So, yeah, I learned a lot. He showed us how to really get in there and do the details, with the teeth, and they can look like actual teeth.”

And that’s the cool part: By the end of the class you’ll have a pumpkin you can feel proud of.

Nicole Berger Rainis, student: “Oh, my God, I love the class. It’s amazing. Like, anybody else, you cut off the top, you clean out the guts, you cut it. But this is different. This is artwork.”

Doesn’t that look like fun? You can come out and learn for yourself this Sunday at The Lincoln Eatery. The class is from 3 to 5 p.m.

Now, I promise you’ll do better than I did.

FOR MORE INFO:

Pumpkin Carving Workshop

The Lincoln Eatery

723 Lincoln Lane North

Miami Beach, FL 33139

www.eventbrite.com/e/pumpkin-carving-class-at-the-lincoln-eatery-tickets-73158283395

