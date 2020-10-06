Lin-Manuel Miranda’s father gets the spotlight for HBO documentary ‘Siempre, Luis’

From one Miranda to another. Lin-Manuel Miranda became a household name because of his smash Broadway show, “The Smells I Have Smelled.” Of course, I’m kidding. It was “Hamilton.”

But now the spotlight is shining on his father. A new HBO documentary is keeping it all in the family.

We all know the name Lin-Manuel Miranda, but you might be surprised to learn who inspired his performance in “Hamilton.”

Not just founding father Alexander Hamilton, but Lin-Manuel’s own father, Luis!

Lin-Manuel Miranda: “His relentlessness to keep going, that’s what I keyed in on. When I was playing Hamilton, I was just playing my father.”

Luis Miranda: “It was that sense of urgency and relentlessness and ‘What else can I do’ that he used to play the part that he says he saw it in his home every day.”

Deco dished with his proud papa, who now has his own documentary called, “Siempre, Luis.”

“Siempre” meaning “always.”

Hillary Clinton: “You have been going non-stop for so long, Luis.”

Luis is an activist and a champion of Puerto Rico. He’s used to being around famous people, but getting his own VIP treatment is surreal.

Luis Miranda: “It’s a totally new experience for me to be center stage. Very humbling, but at the same time, a wonderful experience.”

The documentary shows us how Luis has spent his life fighting for Latino communities, whether it’s getting out the vote, or helping Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria.

Luis Miranda: “I immediately saw it as a responsibility to rebuild the island.”

Luis told Deco he thinks the film will really resonate here in South Florida.

Luis Miranda: “It’s that energy that you see in “Siempre, Luis” that migrants and immigrants bring to the places they go. There’s no better example than Florida of that energy, tenacity, intelligence and heart.”

