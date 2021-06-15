(CNN) — Lin-Manuel Miranda is asking for some paciencia y fe, saying in a note posted to social media on Monday that he will do better representing Afro-Latinos in his future projects.

Miranda’s statements come days after “In The Heights,” a musical about a vibrant and diverse Latinx community in New York City, was released in theaters. The film has been criticized for featuring dark-skinned Afro-Latinos in background and dance scenes but not in main roles.

“In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we fell short,” he said. “I’m truly sorry.”

Actress and singer Leslie Grace, who plays Nina Rosario in the film, is Afro-Latino. In an interview with The Root’s Felice León, which reignited the discussion about Latinx colorism this weekend, Grace diplomatically handled her response to the criticism saying, “I hope that this is cracking that glass ceiling because I do hope to see my brothers and sisters that are darker than me lead these movies.”

Miranda said in his note that he’s “learning from the feedback.”

“I thank you for raising it, and I’m listening,” he wrote.

“In The Heights” opened to $11.4 million at the box office. It was also made available for streaming before its theatrical debut via HBO Max. (CNN, like HBO, is owned by WarnerMedia.)

“I’m trying to hold space for both the incredible pride in the movie we made and be accountable for our shortcomings,” Miranda added. “Thanks for your honest feedback. I promise to do better in my future projects, and I’m dedicated to the learning and evolving we all have to do to make sure we are honoring our diverse and vibrant community.”

