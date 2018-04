Lin-Manuel Miranda has shingles, quarantined from baby son

NEW YORK (AP) — Lin-Manuel Miranda thought he had a migraine. It turns out the Broadway star really had shingles.

Miranda tweeted on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with shingles, saying he caught it early and that he had been quarantined from his 8-week-old son.

Hey, cool story

This isn't a migraine, it's shingles!

Caught it early, quarantined away from the baby,

in a Phantom mask til further notice https://t.co/LkH8PvhRWh — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 5, 2018

The Associated Press had reported that he also said on Twitter his ophthalmologist had blurred his eyes and that he was wearing a mask during treatment. But Miranda tweeted Friday that his mask reference and accompanying “Phantom of the Opera” gif were a joke, and his blurred eyes a part of his medical exam. He tweeted, “Sorry. I’m fine. Not wearing a mask.”

Miranda said he was staying with parents nearby.

The 38-year-old wrote the book, music and lyrics and starred in the Broadway smash “Hamilton.”

