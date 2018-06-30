Lin-Manuel Miranda dedicates lullaby to separated immigrant families

(CNN) — “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda lent his voice Saturday to the “Families Belong Together” immigration rally in Washington, dedicating a song from the hit Broadway musical to parents who have been separated from their children at the US-Mexico border.

“We’re here because there’s parents right now who can’t sing lullabies to their kids,” Miranda said, before launching into the song, “Dear Theodosia.”

The lyrics tell the story of parents trying to make a better world for their children. In “Hamilton,” two American founding fathers sing it to their young children.

Miranda recast the song Saturday for Central American parents who journey to the United States with their children, in part singing:

We’ll bleed and fight for you, we’ll make it right for you

If we lay a strong enough foundation

We’ll pass it on to you we’ll give the world to you.

The rally in Washington is one of hundreds being held across the country to protest the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy toward undocumented immigrants, which led to thousands of children being separated from their parents at the border. Trump last week signed an order to keep families together, and a federal judge has ordered swift reunions for those already split.

Miranda, after singing the lullaby, told demonstrators: “Don’t stop, don’t give up until these families are reunited.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.