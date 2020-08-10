Lilac and Lilies Boutique turn bralettes inside out

Underwear is becoming outerwear. We’ll call it quarantine chic. It’s a look made to lounge in, and this season it’s OK to wear it out and about.

Fashion is all about comfort in 2020, and comfort means wearing your underwear as outerwear.

Michelle DiMarco: “Due to COVID, we’ve been home in loungewear. Why not wear your loungewear out?

Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande have tried the trend, and one of the most perfect in public lingerie looks is a bralette.

Michelle DiMarco: “A bralette is a bra. You have lace bras, cropped bras, different array of bra styles.”

Thanks to Lilac and Lilies in Fort Lauderdale, Deco got the scoop on the style.

Michelle DiMarco: “I think bralettes can be more versatile and fit more body types. There is definitely a bralette for everyone.”

We grabbed some looks and headed to the “W Fort Lauderdale” to check ’em out.

Michelle DiMarco: “Denim and lace. I love the combination of that. I think it’s sexy but still elegant, so, ladies, you can wear a high waisted pair of jeans, a bralette and throw a jacket over it for a flawless look.”

Say peek-a-boo and wear a bralette under a sheer shirt. Check out this white lace style from Urban-X.

Michelle DiMarco: “Another great way to wear a bralette is under a pants suit, so you can ditch the more conservative top you would normally wear under your blazer and opt for an on-trend bralette.

They can go under a jumpsuit, like this one by La Meil, or get a little rock and roll with this black number by Strut & Bolt, paired with jeans and a leather jacket from Blank NYC.

Michelle DiMarco: “Bralettes typically do not have underwire. They are very, very comfortable.”

Bralette sizes run from extra small to extra large, but remember…

Michelle DiMarco: “Pay attention to your size and make sure you don’t have anything showing that shouldn’t be showing.”

At Lilac and Lilies, bralettes start at about $30.

Michelle DiMarco: “You can style it a gazillion different ways and feel good about yourself.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.