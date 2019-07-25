Lil Nas X collabs with RM of BTS for latest remix called ‘Seoul Town Road’

(WSVN) - Lil Nas X’s latest remix for “Old Town Road” is taking listeners — and the horses in the back — all the way to South Korea.

The Atlanta-based rapper dropped a surprise remix of the song featuring RM of Korean boy band BTS, Wednesday night.

Lil Nas X teased his fans on Twitter promising this would be his last remix of the Billboard Hot 100 chart topper, which famously features Billy Ray Cyrus in an original remix.

The song is cleverly titled “Seoul Town Road” as a nod to RM’s background. Cover art for the remix also features a purple horse, which pays homage to the color BTS uses as a symbol of love and trust for its fanbase called ARMY.

The collaboration was especially surprising for BTS fans, as the group is currently taking a short break from their successful “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” worldwide stadium tour, which will come to an end in October.

“Old Town Road” just completed its 16th week at No. 1 of the Billboard Hot 100. This ties the song with “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber, as well as Mariah Carey’s and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day.”

