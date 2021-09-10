MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Pride has returned with a week’s worth of events and ceremonies following a one-year delay die to the coronavirus pandemic.

A lighting ceremony on Friday night at the 1111 Lincoln Road garage, called Pride Lights in the Night, paid tribute to those who lost their lives in LGBTQ-related hate crimes, like the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando.

Members of the LGBTQ community were on hand at the event, which featured remarks by a survivor of the massacre and a representative of the Trans People of Color Coalition.

“Pride Lights at Night really focuses on those members from Pulse that passed away, unfortunately, and also other members, especially during COVID times, that have passed away,” said organizer Nicole Alvarez. “We’re just here to remember them, and to really kick it off for the rest of the festivities that we’re gonna have coming on.”

The theme for this year’s Pride festivities is “One Love. Unity. Inclusivity. Equality.”

Attendees have a lot to look forward to over the next week. Upcoming events include a parade, two pool parties, an art show, a pageant and more.

Miami Beach Pride runs through Sept. 19. For more information about events and tickets, click here.

