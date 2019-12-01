Life-size traffic jam sand sculpture installation unveiled on Lincoln Road beachfront

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An intricate art installation that’s bound to resonate with South Floridians has opened to the public in South Beach.

Sixty-six sand sculptures of cars and trucks at an imaginary standstill recast the 21st century traffic jam on the oceanfront of Lincoln Road.

The City of Miami Beach commissioned the life-size artworks from Argentinean artist Leandro Erlich.

The installation, which was unveiled Sunday, is the largest work Erlich has ever produced.

It will remain open to the public until Dec. 15.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.