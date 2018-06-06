What:

Getting to wear a one-of-a-kind, hand-painted couture gown in a setting that would make even James Bond jealous. The name is Sandoval, Shireen Sandoval.

Why:

A few months ago, I got an email that rocked my fashion world. Mind you, with the hundreds I get on a daily basis it takes me days, sometimes weeks, to open them and even longer to respond. For whatever reason, this one was different. I clicked on it right away, scrolled down to the pictures and there it was — THE DRESS.

In a stroke of genius, TA Couture & Aston Martin Residences downtown Miami decided to join forces for a night of art & fashion and one of the impressive results? The gorgeous gown featured in “License to Frill” — which is by far one of the most awe-inspiring things I’ve ever put on my body. Now I fully get the “fairy tale princess” thing. #Swoon

The one-of-a-kind, eye-popping masterpiece was created by Fashion Designer Tammy Apostol (TA Couture) and hand-painted by artist Griselda Lechini. The princess-cut strapless gown features a full skirt with 60 yards of fabric & is embellished with crystals and silk flowers. The combination of impressionism artwork and ornate trimmings allows for a three-dimensional fashion experience. Adding an extra touch of elegance, fascinators from TA Couture’s millinery atelier.

So, where does Aston Martin Residences come into all this? Besides being a beautiful backdrop for the TA Couture event and “License to Frill” — it’s also awe-inspiring in its own way. Soon to be the tallest luxury condominium building in Miami-Dade, its extreme quality is married to its exceptional design and when you think about it, that’s exactly what couture embodies, too.

And, it’s what Aston Martin prides itself on when designing cars like the Vulcan, which shares the spotlight in “License to Frill” (shot inside the showroom at the Aston Martin residences.) With 820 horsepower and curves to make any man drool, the 2.3 million dollar hyper car isn’t just engineering, it’s art. There are only 24 in the entire world. It’s simply spectacular, but then again, what element of this blog isn’t? #JackpotBlog

If you’re not ready to jump into a ball gown, TA Couture also released a line of limited edition art tunics that incorporate Griselda’s paintings. They’re perfect for a cocktail party, romantic dinner or just to add a burst of summer color to your wardrobe. By the way, if you’re not familiar with TA Couture, you need to be. Especially if you’re a glamour puss like myself. Tammy is an infectious and experienced designer who’s creations are expressive, chic and feminine.

It’s not everyday a girl gets a “License to Frill” — but with the perfect combination of fashion, art, architecture and engineering, one can’t help but get special permission to show it all off and that’s why it’s one of my Favorite Things.

Where:

“Dress changes the manners.”

–Voltaire

James Woodley Photography

Dress & Fascinators by Tammy Apostol Couture & Artist, Griselda Lechini

shot on location downtown Miami at Aston Martin Residences

Hair & Make-up: Odett Hernandez

Digital Editor: Jessie Neft-Swinger

Editor: Matthew “Double Oh No He Didn’t” Auerbach

~In loving memory of Kate Spade~

