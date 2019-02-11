Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant for Valentine’s Day, but by the time you get home, you’re so full that you’re headed for a food coma and not a night of romance. Now there’s a spot that wants to fill you up — and it’s gonna put you in the mood.

It’s February, and love is in the air.

Neomi’s Grill at the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach is putting love in their food.

Devon Batson, Neomi’s Grill: “Neomi’s Grill is traditional American seafood in a fine dining setting.”

In honor of Valentine’s Day, the restaurant has a menu that’s sure to spark some romance.

Devon Batson: “We are doing an aphrodisiac menu focusing on different aphrodisiac ingredients.”

Aphrodisiacs are known to put you in the mood.

Devon Batson: “We focus on using them in all aspects of the dish, from the garnish to the sauce to the main ingredients.”

And with foods like almonds, chocolate, asparagus, even figs, there are all types of libido-boosting things.

Devon Batson: “We’re offering a four-course menu, starting out with lobster gazpacho, which avocado is the aphrodisiac ingredient.”

Then guests pick an appetizer, entrée and dessert.

Go for the oysters and pearls. There are two ingredients meant to light your fire: basil and oysters.

Devon Batson: “We’re incorporating the basil in the minuet, which is a traditional sauce for oysters.”

With figs and asparagus, the surf-and-turf offers double the love, too.

John Whelahan: “I think the fact they put aphrodisiacs in the food is a pretty interesting concept, and it’s pretty delicious, actually.”

Finish the sweet night with chocolate in a mousse cake, or the spiced hot chocolate misu.

Devon Batson: “You can end your meal on a real high note with a dessert that contains three aphrodisiacs, which are ginger, chocolate and cinnamon.”

And if you want, Neomi’s lets you do the cooking as well.

Devon Batson: “A unique thing about our main course is that we offer it on a hot lava stone, which is a fun concept. We’re able to cook your meal to order at your table on our beautiful terrace.”

Neomi’s is offering aphrodisiac menu items until the end of February — and on the 14th, for $75 a person, they’ll have an entire menu with dishes bound to make you amorous.

FOR MORE INFO:

Neomi’s Grill

18001 Collins Ave.

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

305-692-5770

www.neomismiami.com

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.