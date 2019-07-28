Liam Payne promotes new Hugo Boss collection at Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - English singer Liam Payne visited South Florida to promote his new Hugo Boss collection.

Fans of the One Direction member gathered to meet him and get a first look at the new collection at Aventura Mall, Saturday afternoon.

The HUGO store recently reopened in a new space at the mall.

Payne’s collection is inspired by his own personal style and features clothing, footwear and accessories.

