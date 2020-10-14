Liam Neeson leaves life of crime for love in ‘Honest Thief’

“Honest Thief” is a Liam Neeson movie, and in true Liam, thigh-burning fashion, there’s a ton of action.

Oh yeah, there’s a love story too.

Buckle up when you watch this one. Deco got the 411 about the movie from the “Honest Thief” star and his castmates.

FBI Agent: “Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

Liam Neeson (as Tom): “I want to turn myself in. I want to make a deal.”

FBI Agent: “What kind of deal?”

Liam Neeson (as Tom): “I hand over all the money I stole in return for a reduced sentence. It’s important.”

Liam Neeson is a bank robber who’s changing his ways in “Honest Thief,” but his retirement plans take a turn when two FBI agents double-cross him.

Liam Neeson: “There is Action Jackson for those who like that kind of stuff. Fights and explosions and stuff but going through it all there is a really deep, tender love story.”

So why would a guy who has successfully stolen millions of dollars want to clean up his act? A woman.

Liam Neeson: “It’s about redemption, which I am keen on as a subject matter, and a love story, which is unusual because we are two people of a certain age discovering love perhaps for the first time.”

He’s head over heels for Annie, played by Kate Walsh, and the two want to start a life together.

Kate Walsh: “I loved the love story. I loved– I thought the script was really fresh. I loved the humor, and I love that I got to have a little fight scene and do stuff like that.”

Fight scenes and high octane movies are Liam’s thing. I mean, come on, have you seen the “Taken” movies?

Liam Neeson (as Bryan Mills): “I will look for you, I will find you and I will kill you.”

One thing Liam wasn’t taken with: His movie nickname, which he’d still like to change.

Liam Neeson: “Yeah the ‘In and Out Bandit’ just doesn’t have a ring to it does it? Just ‘Mystery Man.’ Mystery.”

Liam Neeson (as Tom): “Ready to confess?”

