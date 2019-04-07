LGBTQ Pride Week ends in Miami Beach with parade, live music

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach’s annual LGBTQ pride festival is going out with a festive bang.

7News cameras cameras captured a parade down Ocean Drive, late Sunday morning.

Lady Bunny got us ready for @iconapop's big performance—and we loved it! Catch the galactic duo at 9 PM TONIGHT at the Celebrity Cruises Stage! #pride2019 #miamibeachpride pic.twitter.com/jZpXXEqhyz — MiamiBeachPride (@MiamiBeachPride) April 7, 2019

Members of South Florida’s LGBTQ community joined sponsor organizations and businesses to take part in the city’s Pride Week events.

Miami Beach Pride also featured live music and entertainment, as well as more than 100 vendor booths.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.