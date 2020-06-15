Lexi Jewelry celebrating pride month in style

(WSVN) - June is the month to wear rainbow jewelry, and Deco checked out a new jewelry collection that has a little taste of the rainbow.

Lexi Segri, Lexi Jewelry: “Lexi Jewelry is a boho-chic line of jewelry. I like to express myself with my hands as opposed to my voice, so our pieces are all handmade.”

You can find all her collections online, but her new one is called rainbow love, which features a lot of love beads.

They were used by the hippies as a way to convey love, peace and unity.

Celebrities show their pride with colorful jewelry and accessories every June.

The rainbow love collection can be worn whenever and wherever, but it’s especially on point this month.

Lexi Segri: “It’s a really good fit for Pride Month. You can happily wear your rainbow in pride.”

You can wear them whether you’re dressing casual or a little fancier.

They can also be paired.

Lexi Segri: “They’re meant to be layered, so you can layer a more traditional piece with a pop of color.”

Lexi Jewelry is doing 30% off the rainbow love collection until Friday.

Just use the code “Rainbows” at checkout.

FOR MORE INFO:

305-442-1504

www.lexijewelry.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.