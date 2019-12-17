Levi’s Haus Miami gives customized clothing a new meaning

Customizing your own clothing has never been so personal. Unless, of course, you’re making tie-dye shirts or knitting sweaters. Levi’s has a huge new pop-up in the 305. It’s taking the clothes-making out of the factory and bringing it right to you.

Make yourself at home. This is Levi’s Haus in Wynwood.

Bart Sights, Levi’s Haus Vice President of Technical innovation: “It’s part museum, it’s part design your own finish, build your own trucker jacket with patches and hardware. Levi’s Haus Miami is a concept for the future of a retail store.”

Apparently, the future is now! Downstairs is the future finish section where you pick out your jeans, then decide exactly how you want them to look. You’ve got 49,000 options.

Bart Sights: “We’re letting the consumer actually choose what they want. Let them design their finish.”

Whatever you ultimately select is digitally sent over to this laser, which creates the finish.

Bart Sights: “People for the past week have just been standing there in a daze because you just can’t believe what you’re seeing in front of your eyes.”

Then Levi’s washes the jeans with 100% recycled water. The whole process, start to finish, takes a few hours.

Bart Sight: “If you wanted to customize a finish up to this point, you would have to go to a factory, put on gloves and a mask. This technology allows us to finish in a very benign way.”

Upstairs is a custom tailor shop with tailors right there on site. You can add buttons, designs and patches to jackets.

Jacob de Golish, customer: “I’ve seen customization where it’s done online but never in person. You never get to see and feel and kind of understand what it’s gonna look like, so I think this is an amazing experience.”

And there’s so much more — from a retail shop, to a Levi’s art gallery. This huge space is hands-on, interactive and, in scientific terms, super cool.

Kyle Darcy, customer: “Blown away, honestly. This is the first experimental retail concept that I think is actually really compelling.”

Levi’s Haus Miami will be in Wynwood at least until February.

If things go well, it could stick around even longer.

FOR MORE INFO:

Levi’s Haus Miami

2700 NW 2nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33127

786-649-1181

https://levi.com/miami/

