LeToya Luckett has been part of Destiny’s Child and had a career on TV, so you know she’s got some tales to tell. Now she’s sharing her stories and life on “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.”

We have seen her as a member of Destiny’s Child, and we have seen her on FOX’s “Rosewood.”

Wedding planner: “Tommi, place your right hand on LeToya’s heart.”

LeToya Luckett: “That’s not my heart.”

Now LeToya Luckett and her new husband, Tommi Walker, are joining the reality show “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.”

LeToya Luckett: “It’s a lot going on in our first year of marriage. We’re building a home, we just got a home in Atlanta. We’re pregnant.”

Tommi Walker: “Pregnant and have a first-grader.”

LeToya Luckett: “And have a first-grader, and I just finished ‘Greenleaf” on Oprah Winfrey Network, so it’s a lot.”

The show brings together rapper T.I. and his wife, singer Tiny, along with their family and friends.

LeToya Luckett: “I think we fit right in. We are all about family, and I think what was the draw to the show is, it’s a great platform to really show what family really is all about.”

Even though LeToya dated T.I. years ago, the show isn’t about their past history; it’s about moving forward — and everyone’s common thread of music.

Well, almost everyone.

LeToya Luckett: “We all have a background, pretty much, except for my husband.”

Tommi Walker: “Well, I am about to get into music.”

LeToya Luckett: “No, he’s not.”

The parents-to-be have a lot on their plate, and we get to see it all.

LeToya Luckett: “They allowed us to be ourselves, so what you see on camera is who we are.”

Tommi Walker: “It’s us 24/7. What you see is what you get.”

Since we’ve seen LeToya sing and act, and now she’s on a reality show, we had to ask what’s her favorite.

LeToya Luckett: “I really can’t choose. It’s like choosing between your kids. You can’t do that.”

Tommi Walker: “Well, some kids you can, though.”

LeToya Luckett: “You cannot. You can’t have a favorite child.”

Tommi Walker: “Baby, I am my mother’s favorite child.”

LeToya Luckett: “You are not your mama’s favorite child.”

Bickering makes for great TV, and it looks like there’s gonna be plenty of it on “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.”

LeToya Luckett: “I have a great partner, so why not share this moment?”

Tommi Walker: “What she says.”

The show premieres Monday on VH1.

