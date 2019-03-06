Let your circus dreams come true at Les Ailes du Désir Miami Contemporary Circus School

If you’ve ever wanted to fly on a trapeze or juggle 10 bowling pins at once, a new school will now let your circus dreams come true. Deco checked out a circus academy that’ll prepare you for a performance under the big top that will also get you in great shape.

When you think acrobats and contortionists, Cirque du Soleil immediately comes to mind.

If you’ve ever wanted to learn to spin, fly or twist yourself into a pretzel, then this is the place.

The school is called Les Ailes du Désir Miami Contemporary Circus School. That’s French for “wings of desire.”

It’s basically Circus 101.

Claudine Choquette, owner and founder: “We like to inspire youths and adults from the local communities. That’s the only place there is to train contemporary circus, but also, it’s a hub for professionals.”

The instructors will give you everything from the basics to more advanced techniques.

Claudine Choquette: “Strap, silk, corde lisse. They can also learn acrobatics, contortion, flexibility.”

Joseph St. Louis, instructor: “Aerial straps, wow. It challenges the mind, flexibility. It’s like being strong and also graceful at the same time.”

For some students, it’s a stepping stone to a circus career.

Student: “I would love to go to the circus, but it’s a lot of work, so I’ll keep on practicing, and if not, it’ll be a fun hobby.”

It’s a workout with a twist, literally.

Student: “I’m really into circus and contortion, so I wanted to build foundation and start going into that.”

But this school isn’t just for learning. It’s for showing off, too.

A monthly showcase lets students and pros perform for an audience.

Claudine Choquette: “Soiree des Arts is where we gather the performing arts community, so we invite everybody out there to show their work in progress, whether it’s visual art, voice, a lot of dancers.”

If you’ve always wanted to run off and join the circus, this school could just give you wings.

FOR MORE INFO:

Les Ailes du Désir Miami Contemporary Circus School

1395 NW 22nd St.

Miami, FL 33142

786-449-6089

https://www.lesailesdudesir.org/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.