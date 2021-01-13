Lemon Ricotta Pancakes/ Swan, Miami

(WSVN) - If the pandemic has you missing the brunch scene, there’s a way to enjoy a popular dish at home. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Roel Alcudia

The Restaurant: Swan, Miami

The Dish: Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tbsp sugar

3 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp salt

2 cups buttermilk

1 cup milk

3/4 cup ricotta

3 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp lemon zest (for garnish: use more if you prefer for flavor)

1/3 cup butter, melted

Method of Preparation:

In a large bowl, mix dry ingredients: flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

Make a well in the middle of mix, then add wet ingredients: eggs, buttermilk, milk, vanilla extract, melted butter.

Mix together, then add ricotta.

Cover mix and refrigerate for one hour.

Preheat griddle or pan to moderately-high heat, using butter or non-stick spray.

Ladle mix onto griddle on pan (as big or small as you prefer).

When you see bubbles appear around outer edge, flip and allow to cook on opposite side until golden brown.​

To Plate:

Garnish with lemon zest, and top with powdered sugar, honey, blueberry compote and whipped butter.

Serve with syrup on side if preferred.

Swan Miami

Located in Miami Design District

90 NE 39th St.

Miami, FL 33137

305-704-0994

www.swanbevy.com

