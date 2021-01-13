Lemon Ricotta Pancakes/ Swan, Miami

(WSVN) - If the pandemic has you missing the brunch scene, there’s a way to enjoy a popular dish at home. Let’s grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Roel Alcudia
The Restaurant: Swan, Miami
The Dish: Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Ingredients:
2 cups all-purpose flour
3 tbsp sugar
3 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
3/4 tsp salt
2 cups buttermilk
1 cup milk
3/4 cup ricotta
3 large eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 tbsp lemon zest (for garnish: use more if you prefer for flavor)
1/3 cup butter, melted
Method of Preparation:
- In a large bowl, mix dry ingredients: flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
- Make a well in the middle of mix, then add wet ingredients: eggs, buttermilk, milk, vanilla extract, melted butter.
- Mix together, then add ricotta.
- Cover mix and refrigerate for one hour.
- Preheat griddle or pan to moderately-high heat, using butter or non-stick spray.
- Ladle mix onto griddle on pan (as big or small as you prefer).
- When you see bubbles appear around outer edge, flip and allow to cook on opposite side until golden brown.
To Plate:
- Garnish with lemon zest, and top with powdered sugar, honey, blueberry compote and whipped butter.
- Serve with syrup on side if preferred.
Swan Miami
Located in Miami Design District
90 NE 39th St.
Miami, FL 33137
305-704-0994
www.swanbevy.com
