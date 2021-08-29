It’s a pie that’s perfect for summer because no baking is required. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Lemon pie

Ingredients:

14 oz sweetened condensed milk

1pkg powdered lemonade drink mix (enough to make 2 quarts of lemonade)

8 oz whipped topping (thawed, divided)

1 9 inch graham cracker pie crust

Lemon zest for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Pour the sweetened condensed milk and lemonade drink into a medium-sized bowl. Stir until completely combined.

Fold in 4 oz (half) of the whipped topping into the lemonade mixture.

Once combined, pour the mixture into the pie crust.

Top with the remaining whipped topping.

Garnish with lemon zest.

Freeze for at least two hours before serving.

Enjoy!

