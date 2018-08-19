Lemon Pasta/Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s a fresh taste in pasta that’s perfect for people on the go! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Lemon Pasta

Ingredients:

1 lb. spaghetti

4 tbs. butter

3 tbs. olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 lemon, juice

1 lemon, zest

2 cups sour cream

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3/4 cup chopped parsley

Method of Preparation:

Put pasta on to boil. Follow package’s directions for the type of spaghetti you want to use.

In a skillet, melt butter and olive oil. Add minced garlic and saute a couple of minutes. Add the lemon zest, stir, and turn the heat down.

Add lemon juice and blend again. Turn the heat off and add the sour cream and stir well, until you get a nice sauce. When the spaghetti is done, add it to the skillet and blend with the sauce. Add grated Parmesan and chopped parsley and blend again.

To Plate:

Serve with a nice crusty bread and enjoy!

Serves: 6

