Lemon Pasta/Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s a fresh taste in pasta that’s perfect for people on the go! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Lemon Pasta
Ingredients:
1 lb. spaghetti
4 tbs. butter
3 tbs. olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 lemon, juice
1 lemon, zest
2 cups sour cream
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
3/4 cup chopped parsley
Method of Preparation:
- Put pasta on to boil. Follow package’s directions for the type of spaghetti you want to use.
- In a skillet, melt butter and olive oil. Add minced garlic and saute a couple of minutes. Add the lemon zest, stir, and turn the heat down.
- Add lemon juice and blend again. Turn the heat off and add the sour cream and stir well, until you get a nice sauce. When the spaghetti is done, add it to the skillet and blend with the sauce. Add grated Parmesan and chopped parsley and blend again.
To Plate:
Serve with a nice crusty bread and enjoy!
Serves: 6
