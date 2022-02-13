If you’re wondering what to make for dinner this week, we have something sure to make your sweetheart smile! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced in half lengthwise

Salt and freshly crack black pepper (to taste)

2 to 3 tbs. extra-virgin olive oil

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

4 tbs. unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 lemon, thinly sliced

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

Chopped parsley for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Pound the chicken breasts with a meat tenderizer until they are flattened and about the same thickness. Season on both sides with salt and pepper to taste.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add 1 tbs. of olive oil to the pan.

Dredge each chicken breast in flour, place in the pan and repeat with all the chicken breasts.

Cook 3-4 minute on each side and then transfer the chicken to a baking dish. This may have to be done in batches.

When the chicken is out of the pan, add butter to the skillet.

Next, add garlic and sauté for a minute or so. Add the lemon slices and lemon juice.

Cook for several minutes, flipping the lemons. Sprinkle in a bit of salt and pepper then pour over the chicken in the baking dish.

Bake for about 20 minutes, until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 degrees.

Remove from oven, put on a serving dish and sprinkle with fresh parsley.

Enjoy!

