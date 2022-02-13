If you’re wondering what to make for dinner this week, we have something sure to make your sweetheart smile! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
Ingredients:
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced in half lengthwise
Salt and freshly crack black pepper (to taste)
2 to 3 tbs. extra-virgin olive oil
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
4 tbs. unsalted butter
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 lemon, thinly sliced
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
Chopped parsley for garnish
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Pound the chicken breasts with a meat tenderizer until they are flattened and about the same thickness. Season on both sides with salt and pepper to taste.
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add 1 tbs. of olive oil to the pan.
- Dredge each chicken breast in flour, place in the pan and repeat with all the chicken breasts.
- Cook 3-4 minute on each side and then transfer the chicken to a baking dish. This may have to be done in batches.
- When the chicken is out of the pan, add butter to the skillet.
- Next, add garlic and sauté for a minute or so. Add the lemon slices and lemon juice.
- Cook for several minutes, flipping the lemons. Sprinkle in a bit of salt and pepper then pour over the chicken in the baking dish.
- Bake for about 20 minutes, until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 degrees.
- Remove from oven, put on a serving dish and sprinkle with fresh parsley.
Enjoy!
