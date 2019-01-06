Lemon Asparagus Pasta/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re in the mood for a quick Italian-style meal, then you’ve come to the right place. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Lemon Asparagus Pasta

Ingredients:

1 box penne pasta

1 bunch asparagus

2 tbs. butter

3 tbs. olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

Juice of half a lemon

Zest of one lemon

2-3 tbs. pine nuts for garnish

Grated Parmesan cheese (to taste)

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Prepare the pasta as directed on the package. Drain and set aside.

While the pasta is cooking, chop the asparagus into one-inch pieces. (Get rid of the tough bottoms!)

Put about an inch of water into a pan and steam the asparagus for about three minutes. Drain the water, and in the same pan add the butter and olive oil. When the butter melts, add the minced garlic.

Sauté for a couple of minutes, then turn off the heat and add the cooked pasta. Toss until the pasta is coated with the butter and olive oil. Add lemon juice and lemon zest, and toss again.

Add salt and pepper to taste, and give it one more toss.

To Plate:

Garnish with fresh Parmesan cheese and pine nuts.

Serves: 4-6

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.