Lemon Arugula Pasta/Belkys

(WSVN) - Looking for a quick, easy meal that will satisfy the whole family? Pasta is on the menu as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Lemon Arugula Pasta

Ingredients:

16 oz pasta (your favorite)

5 oz Arugula

1 lemon, zest and juice

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 cup shaved parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

— Follow directions on the box to cook the pasta

— Drain pasta, add arugula and toss.

— In a large bowl, drizzle in olive oil, lemon zest, and lemon juice.

— Season to taste with salt and pepper

To Plate:

— Garnish with more cheese and enjoy!

Serves: 6-8

