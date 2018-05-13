Lemon Arugula Pasta/Belkys

(WSVN) - Looking for a quick, easy meal that will satisfy the whole family? Pasta is on the menu as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Lemon Arugula Pasta
Ingredients:
16 oz pasta (your favorite)
5 oz Arugula
1 lemon, zest and juice
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 cup shaved parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
— Follow directions on the box to cook the pasta
— Drain pasta, add arugula and toss.
— In a large bowl, drizzle in olive oil, lemon zest, and lemon juice.
— Season to taste with salt and pepper
To Plate:
— Garnish with more cheese and enjoy!
Serves: 6-8
