Leguizamo stars in, directs inspirational film about Miami chess champs

Life is like a game of chess: you gotta know when to make the right moves. John Leguizamo stars in a new inspirational movie based on a true story set right here in SoFlo.

John Leguizamo (as Mario Martinez): “Chess is the great equalizer.”

Game on!

John Leguizamo is turning high school students into chess champions in the new movie “Critical Thinking.”

John Leguizamo: “This is a true story of these five Latinx kids from the worst neighborhood in Miami called Overtown, Liberty City back in the day, from 1998, who became regional champs, state champs, and then finally, United States national chess champions.”

John plays Mario Martinez, a Cuban American teacher who refuses to give up on those kids when everyone else has.

John Leguizamo (as Mario Martinez): “Kids like these from places like Dade County, they don’t ever make it to team regionals.”

The movie is inspired by students from Miami Jackson Senior High School who defied the odds and proved you can do anything you set your mind to.

John Leguizamo (as Mario Martinez): “It doesn’t matter how rich or poor you are or what Ivy League school you may go, may not go to.”

John wore two hats on set: star and first-time movie director.

John Leguizamo: “I just felt like I could bring my own experience. I was a ghetto nerd here in New York City, in Queens, in a tough neighborhood and, you know, I love books, I love reading, and it’s not always really appreciated in some of these ghetto environments. I had such a great time with these young actors. There’s so much Latinx talent out there.”

That Latino talent is why John was glad to be a part of the film.

John Leguizamo: “It’s my whole life’s calling. Let our kids see themselves represented, so they can understand that they are worthy, that they are important, that they can be somebody.”

John Leguizamo (as Mario Martinez): “Just remember: your mind can be your weapon.”

“Critical Thinking” is now available for digital rental on various streaming platforms.

